HM sends message to Ruler of Dubai

Dubai: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a written message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ruler of Dubai. The message deals with bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The message was handed over by Dr. Sayyid Ahmed Hilal al-Busaidi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to UAE, when Sheikh Mohammed received him here today.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to Sheikh Mohammed along with His Majesty’s best wishes of permanent health and happiness to him and the brotherly UAE people further progress and prosperity.