MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sent a cable of greetings to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan extended his sincere greetings and wishes to the President and the friendly Indonesian people further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan extended his sincere greetings and wishes to the President and the friendly people of Gabon further progress and prosperity. — ONA

