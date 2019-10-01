HM sends cables to India, Guinea

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India on victims of monsoon rains that triggered floods in states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Kovind and the friendly Indian people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Conde and the friendly people of his country.

Related