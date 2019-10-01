Head stories 

HM sends cables to India, Guinea

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India on victims of monsoon rains that triggered floods in states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Kovind and the friendly Indian people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Conde and the friendly people of his country.

You May Also Like

Fahd to attend Arab Summit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fahd to attend Arab Summit

Bankruptcy and Insolvency Law to boost investments

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bankruptcy and Insolvency Law to boost investments

HM congratulates Russia, Philippines Presidents

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM congratulates Russia, Philippines Presidents