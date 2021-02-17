HM reviews strong relations with Indian premier

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik made a telephone call this evening with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. They exchanged cordial conversations and stressed strong relations between the two friendly countries, as well as promoting them in various spheres.

During the telephonic conversation, His Majesty expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the Republic of India for providing the Sultanate with Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

The Indian Prime Minister expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s noble gesture, wishing His Majesty and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. ONA