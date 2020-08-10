Main 

HM reviews relations with Bahrain’s PM

Oman Observer
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday reviewed bilateral relations and existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain during a telephonic conversation with Bahrain’s Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa.
The Bahraini premier expressed his heartfelt wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan. He wished Omani people further progress and prosperity under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham reciprocated the gesture, wishing the Bahraini Premier good health and happiness. He also wished the people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa, King of Bahrain. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7512 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Omanis to be trained in soft skills

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Omanis to be trained in soft skills

Free zones in Oman to be promoted as a brand

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Free zones in Oman to be promoted as a brand

Omani non-oil exports fall 20 per cent in 2016

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Omani non-oil exports fall 20 per cent in 2016