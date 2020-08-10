HM reviews relations with Bahrain’s PM
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday reviewed bilateral relations and existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain during a telephonic conversation with Bahrain’s Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa.
His Majesty Sultan Haitham reciprocated the gesture, wishing the Bahraini Premier good health and happiness. He also wished the people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa, King of Bahrain. –ONA