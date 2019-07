Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received thanks from President Abdul Qadir bin Saleh of Algeria in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country’s 57th Independence Anniversary. President Saleh thanked His Majesty the Sultan for his sincere feelings and best wishes, stressing his permanent keenness on strengthening the joint interests between the two countries to serve aspirations of their brotherly peoples.

Related