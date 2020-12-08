HM receives thanks cables from presidents of Egypt, India

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on the occasion of the 23 July Revolution Anniversary.

President El Sisi expressed his utmost appreciation and gratitude to His Majesty the Sultan, wishing His Majesty and the Sultanate permanent progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on the occasion of his country’s 74th Independance Anniversary.

In the cable, President Kovind expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s congratulations. He affirmed his keenness to strengthen the existing relations between the two friendly countries, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness. –ONA