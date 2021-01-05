Main 

HM receives thanks cables from King of Bahrain, President of Lao

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on his country’s National Day.

In the cable, King Hamad expressed his utmost appreciation for His Majesty’s congratulations and best wishes. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate good health and happiness on His Majesty the Sultan and to fulfill all aspirations of progress and prosperity for the Omani people under His Majesty’s wise leadership. He wished the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples further growth and development.

Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Bounnhang Vorachith of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on his country’s National Day.

In the cable, President Vorachith expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s congratulations, wishing His Majesty permanent health and success. –ONA

