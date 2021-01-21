HM receives thanks cables from Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Shaikha Fadhaa Jaber Al Ahmed al Sabah.

In the cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA