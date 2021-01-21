Main 

HM receives thanks cables from Emir of Kuwait

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Shaikha Fadhaa Jaber Al Ahmed al Sabah.

In the cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9452 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Eid traditions alive online

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Eid traditions alive online

If Theresa May resigns, who could replace her?

Oman Observer Comments Off on If Theresa May resigns, who could replace her?

Majlis elections on October 27

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majlis elections on October 27