HM receives thanks cable from Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of his son Prince Haji Abdul Azim.

In the cable, Sultan Bolkiah expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s condolences, good feelings and sincere prayers, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA