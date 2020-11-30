Uncategorized 

HM receives thanks cable from President of Turkey

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on the 97th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic.

In the cable, President Erdogan expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s congratulations to him. He wished His Majesty continuous health and happiness, and the Omani people further welfare and prosperity. He also stressed the strength of relations between the two friendly countries and their peoples. –ONA

