HM receives thanks cable from President of Swiss Confederation

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of electing him as a president for his country.

In the cable, President Parmelin expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s congratulations and best wishes to him and to his country’s friendly people. He stressed the strong relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples. –ONA