Main Uncategorized 

HM receives thanks cable from President of Swiss Confederation

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of electing him as a president for his country.

In the cable, President Parmelin expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s congratulations and best wishes to him and to his country’s friendly people. He stressed the strong relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9558 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

15 dead in Sri Lanka after overnight gun battle

Oman Observer Comments Off on 15 dead in Sri Lanka after overnight gun battle

Cooler temperatures set in Oman

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Cooler temperatures set in Oman

International air connectivity crisis threatens economic recovery

Oman Observer Comments Off on International air connectivity crisis threatens economic recovery