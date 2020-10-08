Main 

HM receives thanks cable from President of Nepal

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President

Bidhya Devi Bhandari of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on her country’s National Day.

President Bhandari expressed her utmost thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s congratulations

and his best wishes to her and the friendly people of Nepal. She wished His Majesty permanent health and happiness and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. –ONA

