HM receives thanks cable from President of Malta

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President George Vella of the Republic of Malta in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, President Vella expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s congratulations, stressing the importance of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries in several fields to serve interests of the Omani and Maltese friendly peoples. –ONA