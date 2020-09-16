Main 

HM receives thanks cable from President of Belarus

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, in reply to his Majesty’s congratulatory cable to him on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In his cable, President Lukashenko expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s congratulations. He wished His Majesty a good health and wellbeing, and the Omani people further progress and welfare. He affirmed to continue developing the existing bilateral relations between the two countries for the interest of their friendly people. –ONA

