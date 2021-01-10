Uncategorized 

HM receives thanks cable from King of KSA

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Prince Khalid Faisal Saad I al Saud.

In the cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere feelings and prayers. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

