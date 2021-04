Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Emperor Naruhito of Japan, in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on his Birthday.

In the cable, Emperor Naruhito expressed his sincere thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s good greetings, wishing His Majesty a good health and happiness. He also wished the Omani people further progress and prosperity. –ONA