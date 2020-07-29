Local 

HM receives thanks cable from Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the success of his recent surgical operation.

In his cable, Shaikh Al Sabah expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s good feelings and sincere supplication, praying to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate good health and wellbeing on His Majesty and to fulfill for the Sultanate and its people all progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. –ONA

