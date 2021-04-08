Main 

HM receives thanks cable from Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Shaikha Nouria Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah.

In the cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace in paradise, and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

