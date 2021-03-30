HM, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE REVIEW ‘GREEN MIDDLE EAST’ INITIATIVE

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday evening received a phone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and his wishes of good health and happiness to his brother His Majesty Sultan Haitham, wishing the Omani people more progress and prosperity. His Majesty asked the Crown Prince to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to King Salman wishing the brotherly Saudi people more progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan and the Crown Prince also reviewed the ‘Green Middle East’ initiative announced by the Crown Prince in partnership with the countries of the region which is considered the largest afforestation programme for confronting environmental challenges. His Majesty the Sultan expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia in preserving the environment, affirming the Sultanate’s support to the efforts exerted in this respect. — ONA