HM receives phone call from Emir of Qatar

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday received a phone call from Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.

The two leaders exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

During the telephonic conversation, the Emir of Qatar expressed his sincere wishes of good health, wellbeing and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his thanks and appreciation for Shaikh Tamim’s good gesture and noble feelings, wishing the Emir of Qatar good health, happiness and success in leading the brotherly Qatari people towards further progress and growth under the Emir’s wise leadership. –ONA