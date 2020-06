Read Time: 16 Second

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday received a phone call from Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Aspects of the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries were reviewed during the phone call as well as the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and international efforts to mitigate its impact. — ONA

1 0

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Oman Observer To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated smomanobserver@gmail.com https://omanobserver.om

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 1 100 % Sleppy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %