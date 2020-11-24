HM receives more greetings on 50th National Day of Renaissance

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received more cables of greetings on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance from King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, President Kais Saied of the Republic of Tunisia, President Dr Bashar al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr Barham Salih of the Republic of Iraq, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), President Michel Aoun of the Lebanese Republic, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of the Republic of Turkmenistan, President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of the Kingdom of Bhutan, King Norodom Sihamoni of the Kingdom of Cambodia, President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea, President Sefik Dzaferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus, President Lazarus Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi, President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of the Republic of Greece. –ONA