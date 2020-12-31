HM receives message from Kuwaiti Emir

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Thursday received Shaikh Dr Ahmed Nassir al Mohammed al Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait. During the meeting, the Kuwaiti Minister handed over a written message to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik from Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait. The message is related to the bilateral relations and supporting areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, as well as other countries in the region.

The meeting reviewed the strong relations between the Sultanate and Kuwait, stemming from the fraternal ties binding the two brotherly peoples. It also reviewed some current issues to support the GCC march, in addition to touching on the regional developments and matters of common interest. The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Sultanate and members of the delegation accompanying the Kuwaiti minister. — ONA