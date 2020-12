HM receives invite from Emir of Qatar

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received a written message from Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, inviting His Majesty to attend the 6th Gas Summit of Heads of State and Government of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). The message was received by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Special Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received Shaikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Qatari Ambassador to the Sultanate, in his office on Monday. During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields. — ONA

