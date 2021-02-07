HM receives invitation to attend Expo 2020 Dubai

Muscat: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Sunday received Mohammed Sultan al Suwaidi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Sultanate.

The ambassador handed over an invitation for His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik from Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai to attend Expo 2020 Dubai.

The aim is to maintain coordination to present an objective programme highlighting Oman’s stature and rich heritage and culture.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of Shaikh al Maktoum and that of the UAE Rulers and their best wishes to His Majesty. Conversation during the meeting reviewed the existing relations between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister. –ONA