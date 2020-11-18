HM receives greetings on 50th National Day of Renaissance

Muscat: In the overwhelming celebrations of the Sultanate’s 50th National Day of the Blessed Renaissance and while the Omani citizens renew loyalty and allegiance to the renovator of Oman’s modern renaissance His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and recalling eternal deeds of the dearest and finest of men the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour who cemented pillars of the modern state, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received cables of greetings on the occasion of the 50thNational Day of the Renaissance from leaders of countries, as well as heirs apparent and heads of governments and senior officials of the sisterly and friendly countries.

In the cables, they expressed their sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty. They prayed to the Almighty Allah to perpetuate welfare on Oman, and progress and prosperity on the Omani people under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan. They also prayed for the return of this auspicious and similar occasions on His Majesty and the Omani people for many years to come while they realise all aspirations.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received greetings cables from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saud Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Field Marshal Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of the Republic of Yemen, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Abdullah Ibn Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, President Mohammed Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Dr Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden, King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, General David Hurley, Governor General of Australia, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic, President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin, President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, President Halimah Yacob of the Republic of Singapore, President Simonetta Sommaruga of the Swiss Confederation, President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Republic of the Philippines, President Dr Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, President Zoran Milanovic of the Republic of Croatia, Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, President Miguel Diaz-Canel of the Republic of Cuba, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, President Kim Jong Un, First Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Chairman of the National Defense Commission and the Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army, Dr Janos Ader of the Republic of Hungary, President Daniel Ortega of the Republic of Nicaragua, President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India, Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasmi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan al Qasmi, Heir Apparent, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Ammar bin Humaid al Nuaimi, Heir Apparent of Ajman, Shaikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Heir Apparent of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim bin Sultan al Qasmi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Nasser bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al Thani, Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Prayuth Chan-ocha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Dr Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar, Dr Nayef Falah al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

His Majesty also received greetings cables from senior international figures, their Highnesses, ministers, advisors, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Oman Police and other security units, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash Shura, undersecretaries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic corps in the Sultanate, representatives of the international organizations and bodies, sheikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers on this glorious occasion. His Majesty expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere greetings, best wishes and noble feelings. His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate health and wellbeing on them, and for the return of happy occasions on them to achieve aspirations of progress, prosperity and welfare for peoples of their countries. –ONA