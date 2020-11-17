HM receives greetings from royal office minister on Renaissance 50th National Day

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday received a cable of greetings on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance from Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuomani, Minister of the Royal Office, Head of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reading as follows:

Your Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander

It gives me the honour, as our dear homeland is celebrating the 50th National Day of the Renaissance, to express my best wishes and heartfelt greetings, praying to the Almighty Allah to have many comebacks of this auspicious occasion find Your Majesty in full health and wellbeing, with Oman relishing plentiful bounties of security, progress and prosperity under Your Majesty’s wise leadership.

Your Majesty the Sultan,

The 18th of November constitutes the anniversary of an eternal parade of glory in Oman’s deep-rooted history. It marks the day when the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said flagged off Oman’s modern Renaissance. Your Majesty has then carried forward the torch supported, God willing, with the Almighty Allah’s divine assistance and the loyal Omani people’s collaboration; it is a pledge to continue the triumphant march, so that Oman remains a lighthouse of peace and an oasis of wisdom and moderation.

Your Majesty’s farsighted vision and Royal directives form the pillars that influence the forward march of Oman’s progress so that the Sultanate affirms its prominent status among nations of the world in the midst of developments experienced by the international community. Your people lend their staunch support and rally as one column behind Your Majesty’s judicious leadership, willing to sacrifice everything dear and bracing to address all challenges and armed with knowledge, faith and confidence to achieve success.

This is evidenced through Oman Vision 2040 which forms tangible reality, the central element of which is the restructuring of the State’s Administrative Apparatus, so that Oman, as Your Majesty said, will constitute an influential entity in world civilization.

The jubilant crowds, from Musandam to Dhofar, pray to the Almighty Allah to protect Your Majesty and achieve further progress and prosperity at your hands. The personnel of the lofty Office of Your Majesty, your loyal guards and unflinching troops, reiterate their allegiance, wishing Your Majesty a Happy National Day. –ONA