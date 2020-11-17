HM receives greetings from Majlis Ash Shura chairman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday received a cable of greetings from Khalid bin Nassir al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash Shura, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance reading as follows:

Your Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, May the Almighty Allah protect you!

I am honoured, and so are members of the Majlis Ash Shura, to express our deepest sentiments and sincere wishes to Your Majesty on the occasion of 50th National Day of the Renaissance, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant you good health and a long life.

Your Majesty,

Since the progress of nations is measured by their civilizational feats, the achievements made across the benign land of Oman are exemplary in terms of bounty, peace and prosperity. Today, Oman, in its fifth decade of modern renaissance, has become a leading nation.

Your Majesty,

By proclaiming the rejuvenation of Oman’s Renaissance, you have consolidated the pillars of justice and placed the country on the threshold of a new era of rebuilding based on sustainable economy.

Your Majesty,

The Shura practice is the cornerstone of governance, and this evidenced through the accomplishments of the Majlis Ash Shura and future pursuits as stated in Oman Vision 2040. We look forward to coordination between the Majlis and the Government towards securing the success of the Vision’s plans.

We pledge to follow the course set by Your Majesty’s wise leadership and reiterate our determination to shoulder the responsibilities entrusted to us by Your Majesty.

Your Majesty,

We pray to the Almighty Allah to guard you as an inspirational leader. We wish that many anniversaries of this auspicious occasion will come back with further wellbeing to Your Majesty, with Oman relishing further progress and prosperity. –ONA