HM receives greetings cable on Accession Day from Sayyid Fahd

Muscat: On the anniversary of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s assuming leadership in the Sultanate, HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, has sent a cable of greetings to His Majesty the Sultan reading as follows:

“I am honoured and delighted to express my most sincere greetings and heartfelt wishes to Your Majesty on the anniversary of assuming the reins of power in this country, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant Your Majesty continuous success in leading the Omani benign march, along with all the ceaseless attention that Your Majesty has accorded towards promoting this march so that every citizens in this dear homeland could gain a role in the comprehensive rebuilding process, which Your Majesty has placed on top of priorities. –ONA