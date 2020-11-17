HM receives greetings cable from State Council chairman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday received a cable of greetings from Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of Renaissance reading as follows:

Your Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, May the Almighty Allah protect you!

In my name and in the name of the honorable members of the State Council and its Secretariat General, I am honoured to express the most heartfelt sentiments and best wishes to Your Majesty on the 50th National Day of the Renaissance, praying to the Almighty Allah to assist you and have many future anniversaries of this auspicious occasion find you in wellbeing, while Omani people are savoring the bounties of progress, security and prosperity in Your Majesty’s glorious reign.

Your Majesty,

Today we relish, with extreme delight and pride, the treasures of Your Majesty’s flourishing reign, which unleashed, over the past months, a host of extremely significant achievements that covered the modernisation of legal systems, restructuring of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and orientation of government units and departments to be more capable of meeting the requirements of renewed Renaissance as envisioned by Your Majesty.

We, at the State Council, reiterate our pledge of allegiance to Your Majesty’s leadership, as well as our commitment to the approach that Your Majesty has outlined in the enthronement speech, which sets out principles of national action. We bear in mind the successive development witnessed by the world and their political, economic, health and social implications.

We comprehend the fact that we stand on the threshold of a significant stage of development that requires all public and private sectors to operate within the spirit of one team whose prime aim is to accomplish the objectives announced by Your Majesty, including attention to the sector of education by establishing a supportive environment for scientific research.

Other goals include care to human resources and youth, being “the inexhaustible wealth of the nation”. This is in addition to diversifying economic resources, sustaining the integrity of the national economy, increasing income, shrinking debt and achieving fiscal balance, which entails developing systems and laws.

The State Council will shoulder its national responsibilities as prescribed by the law and stated in Your Majesty’s wise directives, so that “Oman remains the greatest objective of all that we accomplish and aspire to achieve”, as Your Majesty has commanded. –ONA