HM receives Eid greetings from Inspector General Of Police and Customs

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Wednesday received a cable of greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha from Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs, reading as follows:

Your Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander.

May the Almighty Allah protect you! Peace be upon you.

I am honoured, and so are personnel of the Royal Oman Police (ROP), to extend to Your Majesty the best wishes of bounty and blessings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, praying that this happy occasion and similar occasions will come back again and again when Your Majesty enjoys wellbeing and good health and when the Sultanate and its people relish the riches of prosperity and growth.

Your Majesty,

Our dear homeland Oman is celebrating Eid Al Adha this year, but has been the Almighty’s will that a global pandemic prevails in many countries, including the Sultanate. The pandemic’s impacts dictated a calculated compromise between pursuing requirements of life and maintaining precautions of health and safety. The great attention accorded by Your Majesty to your people and your Royal directives to utilize all resources and efforts (towards the protection of the population) have alleviated the impacts of this pandemic and facilitated life, thanks be to the Almighty Allah mercy of his beings.

Your Majesty,

As they shoulder their responsibility of establishing security, the personnel of the ROP have mobilized all their capabilities, unlocked their full potential and stayed vigilant to implement preventive measures against the spread of the disease, working side by side with their counterparts in other sectors, to secure Omani people’s health and safety.

May the Almighty Allah protect Your Majesty, the Sultanate and its noble people!

May He eternalize His plentiful bounties on all!

Happy Eid, Your Majesty. –ONA