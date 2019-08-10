HM receives Eid al Adha greetings

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received greetings on the occasion of the blessed Eid al Adha from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council; Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura; Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs; and Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

In their cables, they expressed their sincere greetings to His Majesty the Sultan wishing him good health and long life and the Omani people further progress and prosperity and praying for the prevalence of peace and stability across the Islamic world.

Earlier, His Majesty exchanged cables of greetings with leaders of the sisterly and friendly Arab and Islamic states. In his cables, His Majesty expressed sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to them and the peoples of their countries further progress and prosperity, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow His blessings on them.

In their cables, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings along with their best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health and well-being to achieve further progress, prosperity and welfare for his people under his wise leadership. They also prayed to the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion on His Majesty, the Omani people, the Arab and Muslim countries with blessings and bounties.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saud Arabia; Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain; Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait; King Abdallah II of Jordan; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Mohamed Ennaceur, interim President of Tunisia; President Abdelkader Bensalah of Algeria; President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti; General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Head of the Transitional Military Council of the

Republic of Sudan; President Dr Bashar al Assad of Syria; President Mohammad Abdullah Farmajo of Somalia; President Dr Barham Ahmed Salih of Iraq; President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization; President Othman Ghazali of Comoros; Fayez al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya; President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt; President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei; Al Sultan Abdullah bin Al Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia; President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan; President Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan; President Joko Widodo of Indonesia; President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan; President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran; President Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan; President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh; President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan; President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey; President Idriss Deby of Chad; President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon; President Adama Barrow of Gambia; President Macky Sall of Senegal; President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan; President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic; President Qasym Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan; President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives; President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger; President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali.

His Majesty also received greetings from ministers, advisers, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, Omani ambassadors abroad, ambassadors of the Arab and Islamic countries to the Sultanate, senior officials of the Arab and Islamic countries and local shaikhs and dignitaries. They expressed their heart-felt greetings along with their wishes of good health, well-being and long life to His Majesty and the Omani people more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. — ONA

