HM receives Eid Al Adha greetings from Royal Office Minister

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Wednesday received a cable of greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha from Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuomani, Minister of the Royal Office, Head of the Office of the Supreme Commander, reading as follows:

Your Majesty,

As our dear homeland Oman celebrate alongside the Arab and Islamic nations the advent of Eid Al Adha, I am honoured to extend to Your Majesty, in the name of all security services, the most sincere greetings and sentiments, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant you good health and happiness and to have this occasion and similar occasions return, for many years to come, and find Your Majesty adorned in glory and grandeur—with Oman and its loyal people enjoying bounty, security and prosperity under Your Majesty’s wise leadership.

The days of Your Majesty’s magnificent reign unfold graciously under the divine guardianship of the Almighty Allah and amid manifestations of love and allegiance from your loyal people. The religious events of our Islamic history reaffirm that hardships and difficulties are the fate of great nations and that victory and success remain aspirations of their epic parades, which cannot be realised without earnest efforts and sacrifices.

Nations make progress confidently and overcome predicaments through the collaboration of their offspring and by rallying around their leaderships, with full conviction in the wisdom of these leaderships and with trust in the perseverance of their troops in every sphere of action.

Your Majesty,

The Almighty Allah endowed Oman with many riches and plentiful bounties, the most evident of which is your insightful vision and prudent leadership, evinced in your consolidation of principles of security, peace, ardent and constructive work aimed to secure a prosperous future for Oman and to safeguard the accomplishments of its glorious history—in preservation of your ancestors, Sultans of Oman. Your Majesty has thus shielded the edifices of security and enshrined their intactness under your noble patronage, so that security remains the objective of nations and justice the mainstay of rule and authority—all but for the sake of human happiness.

Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander

On behalf of Your Majesty’s lofty Royal Office and your Royal guard and fortified castle, the Special Force, we all rally as a uniform column to reiterate to Your Majesty our allegiance and our vow of sacrifice under Your Majesty’s leadership, acting in cooperation with all civil and military sectors to realise your Royal pledge to the loyal people of Oman.

We all pray to the Almighty Allah to protect Your Majesty and guard you, under His divine care, as a great Sultan, prudent leader and kind father. We pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you success in all your endeavours to promote Oman’s status and sustain its security, stability, progress and prosperity. –ONA