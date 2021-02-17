HM receives credentials of ambassadors

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received separately at Al Barakah Palace on Wednesday morning credentials of a number of ambassadors of friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors: Vakhtang Jaoshvili, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia, accredited to the Sultanate; Orazmuhammet Charyyev, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of the Republic of Turkmenistan, accredited to the Sultanate; Vu Viet Dung, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, accredited to the Sultanate; Sergei Terentiev, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, accredited to the Sultanate; Anibal Gomez-Toledo, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the United Mexican States, accredited to the Sultanate;

Niclas Trouve, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, accredited to the Sultanate; Patrick Simont, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, accredited to the Sultanate; and Luis Manuel Fernandez, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the Portuguese Republic, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of their countries’ leaders along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their respective countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA