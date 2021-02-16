HM receives credentials of ambassadors

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received separately at Al Barakah Palace on Tuesday morning credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate. His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors: Ole Moesby, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, accredited to the Sultanate; Renatas Norkus, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Gitanas Nauseda of the Republic of Lithuania, accredited to the Sultanate; Dominique Mineur, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Philippe of Belgium, accredited to the Sultanate; Dr Juraj Koudelka, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Milos Zeman of the Czech Republic, accredited to the Sultanate; John Gerrard, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Michael Daniel Higgins of Ireland, accredited to the Sultanate; Shahin Shakur, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accredited to the Sultanate; and Antti Rytovuori, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Sauli Niinisto of the Republic of Finland, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of their countries’ leaders along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their respective countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties. The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA