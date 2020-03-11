HM receives credentials of ambassadors

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received separately at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors: Li Lingbing, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, accredited to the Sultanate.

Abdulwali Ali Ahmed, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia, accredited to the Sultanate.

Dr Ali Mahdi Jawad, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Barham Salih of the Republic of Iraq, accredited

to the Sultanate.

Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, accredited to the Sultanate.

Sirin A, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, accredited to the Sultanate.

K K Ahsan Wagan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, accredited to the Sultanate.

Sania Abu Al Qasim Sulaiman Ghoma, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Fayez Al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of leaders of their countries along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their utmost efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and the peoples of their countries.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they will receive all support from His Majesty, the government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

