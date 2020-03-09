HM receives credentials of ambassadors

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received separately at Al Alam Palace on Monday credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors: Albert Samaha, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President General Michel Aoun of the Lebanese Republic, accredited to the Sultanate.

Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Ka’abi, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Hamad bin Issa bin Salman al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, accredited to the Sultanate.

Munu Mahawar, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India, accredited to the Sultanate.

Dr Sulaiman Abdullah al Harbi, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, accredited to the Sultanate.

Dr Tayseer Ali Daoud Farhat, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, accredited to the Sultanate.

Federica Favi, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic, accredited to the Sultanate.

Balz Abplanalp, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Simonetta Sommaruga of the Swiss Confederation, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of leaders of their countries along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan.

They affirmed to exert their utmost efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes.

His Majesty affirmed to them that they will receive all support from His Majesty, the government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA