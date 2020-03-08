HM receives credentials of ambassadors

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received separately at Al Alam Palace on Sunday credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors: Dr Khalid bin Saleh, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi

of the Republic of Yemen accredited to the Sultanate.

Bassam Saif Eddin al Khatib, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Bashar al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic accredited to the Sultanate.

Mohammad Reza Nuri, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran accredited to the Sultanate.

Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal accredited to the Sultanate.

Laetitia Van Asch, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands accredited to the Sultanate.

Mohammed Golam Sarwar, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh accredited to

the Sultanate.

Renaud Salins, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of leaders of their countries along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

The ambassadors also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their utmost efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they will receive all support from His Majesty, the government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

