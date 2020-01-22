HM receives condoles from Singaporean President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of condolences from President Halimah Yacob of Singapore on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, may Almighty Allah have mercy on his soul.

In her cable, the Singaporean president expressed her deep sorrow upon receiving news of the death of Sultan Qaboos adding that she and the friendly Singaporean people share the grief with the Sultanate in this sad event. The president described the late Sultan as a great and wise leader who was respected by all adding that the late Sultan founded a modern country in all levels.

The president added that the late Sultan managed to build a strong and stable country amidst a turbulent world. She praised the prudence of the late Sultan and his wise leadership which resulted in an unprecedented growth and development in every sector. She affirmed that the late Sultan will never be forgotten and that he will be remembered by everyone for what he had achieved for his country and his people.

The Singaporean president added that the late Sultan was a man of peace who gained the confidence of everyone which is clearly manifested by the friendship relations the Sultanate has made with all nations.

She added that the Republic of Singapore is proud of its distinctive relations with the Sultanate recalling the sailing ship Jewel of Muscat which was gifted by the late Sultan to Singapore in an embodiment of the deep historic relations between the two countries which highly appreciated by the leadership and the friendly people of Singapore. — ONA