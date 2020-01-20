HM receives condolences cable from Armenian PM

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has received a cable of condolences from Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan

Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, he expressed his deep sadness on the death of the late Sultan. He also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies and that of the friendly Armenian people, to His Majesty the

Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people.

The Prime Minister of Armenia reiterated that the demise of the late Sultan is not only a loss to the Sultanate, but also to the region at large. –ONA