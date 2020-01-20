Local 

HM receives condolences cable from Armenian PM

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has received a cable of condolences from Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan
Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, he expressed his deep sadness on the death of the late Sultan. He also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies and that of the friendly Armenian people, to His Majesty the
Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people.

The Prime Minister of Armenia reiterated that the demise of the late Sultan is not only a loss to the Sultanate, but also to the region at large. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5010 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Several women arrested for immoral activities

Oman Observer Comments Off on Several women arrested for immoral activities

Conference to explore advancements in marine biotechnology

Oman Observer Comments Off on Conference to explore advancements in marine biotechnology

State Council members discuss selective commodity tax law

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council members discuss selective commodity tax law