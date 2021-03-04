HM receives cables of thanks from Kuwait, Thailand

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on his country’s National Day. Shaikh Nawaf expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s sincere sentiments and best wishes, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty good health and well-being and the Omani people further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. He wished the strong fraternal relations between the people of the two brotherly countries continuous development.

His Majesty the Sultan also received a cable of thanks from King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on his country’s National Day.

King Vajiralongkorn expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan. He wished His Majesty good health and happiness and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. — ONA