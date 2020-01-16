HM receives cables of condolences from leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received more cables of condolences on Thursday from world leaders on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT

President Abdul Fatah el Sisi of Egypt, in his cable, said that he was deeply touched by the news of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ death, after a long journey of fruitful output, during which His Majesty accomplished renaissance, pride and prosperity for the Sultanate and its people.

He affirmed that he will not forget the wise leadership of the late Sultan, as well as his strong, steadfast stances, and his fraternal and historic relations with Egypt and its people, who pray to the Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace in paradise, in return for what he gave to his people, as well as his Arab and Muslim nations.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR

Dr Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, said that she was deeply touched by the news of His Majesty’s death. She described him as a statesman who was distinguished by farsightedness, devoted his efforts distinctively to the development of his country, noting that he will remain in the memory as the voice of reason and wisdom. She added that Germany has lost with the departure of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos a friend who was knowledgeable of its culture, emphasising that the bilateral relationship between the two countries witnessed in his reign continuous growth.

VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, said that the leadership, government and people of his country share the grief and join the Sultanate in mourning the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He confirmed that the world has lost a man of wisdom, giving and supporter of peace and stability. He added that his departure represents a loss not only for Oman but also for the international community that highly appreciates the contributions made by the deceased and the roles he played to achieve peace and harmony at the regional and international levels and his tireless work to balance the attitudes between the countries of the world.

He confirmed that the leadership legacy of His Majesty will always be an example to the world.

ETHIOPIAN PRESIDENT

President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, on her behalf and on behalf of the Ethiopian government and the friendly people of Ethiopia, expressed heartfelt sorrow. She also expressed her sincere condolences for His Majesty and the Omani people on their irreparable loss.

BHUTAN KING

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Bhutan’s government and friendly people, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people. He noted that the late Sultan was a wise leader who achieved progress, welfare and prosperity to the Sultanate, boosted peace and harmony in the region, describing his death as a great loss to the Sultanate and the world.

VIETNAM PRESIDENT

On his own behalf and on behalf of the Vietnamese friendly people, President Nguyen Phu Trong expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people, considering the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as a gross loss not only for the Sultanate and the Omani people, but also for the region and the entire world.

CROATIAN PRESIDENT

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia, on her own behalf and on behalf of the Croatian friendly people, expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people. She noted that the late Sultan had dedicated his life for the progress, stability and prosperity of the Sultanate and the Omani people, describing his death as “a loss for the Sultanate and the entire international community”.

SENEGAL PRESIDENT

President Macky Sall of Senegal, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Senegalese friendly people, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise.

JAPAN PREMIER

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani government and people on this immense loss, noting that, since he assumed power in 1970, the late Sultan had been able to shape a country embracing both the nation’s traditions and modern styles of life, including sustainable development. He described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as “a leader who won the respect of the whole world and contributed greatly to the establishment of peace and stability in the region”.

The Japanese premier pointed out that Sultan Qaboos had voiced his love and friendship to Japan. In this context, the Japanese premier recalled the visit of the Japanese Emperor and his spouse to the Sultanate when he was Crown Prince of Japan in 1994.

He also valued the efforts exerted by the late Sultan towards strengthening ties of friendship between the Sultanate and Japan. The Japanese premier also recalled the warm welcome accorded to him during his visit to the Sultanate in 2014.

The Japanese premier voiced Japan’s commiseration with the Omani people on this gross grief. He considered that great loss of this wise leader befell, not only the Omani people, but the whole international community, as well.

HUNGARIAN PM

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, in his cable said that he was deeply touched by the news of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ death. He affirmed that the Omani people lost a ruler who was committed to peace and stability in the Middle East, adding that during his reign, the Sultanate witnessed a comprehensive development under his wise leadership over the past 50 years.

THAILAND PREMIER

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Thai government and friendly people, expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to His Majesty the Sultan, government and Omani people.

He affirmed that the world has lost a wise Sultan and leader appreciated by all, who built the Renaissance of Oman on all levels till it has become distinguished among other nations. He said that the great achievements of the late Sultan towards peace and stability cannot be forgotten.

FRANCE EX-PRESIDENT

Former French President Francois Hollande offered his condolences at the Sultanate’s Embassy on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Hollande was received at the headquarters of the embassy by Ambassador Shaikh Dr Ghazi bin Said al Rowas and other diplomats. Hollande said he shares the Omani government and people their sorrow over on this immense loss. He added that the late Sultan made the Sultanate a highly admirable country accepted by the global community. He affirmed that His Majesty Sultan Haitham will work to develop the Omani-French relations. — ONA