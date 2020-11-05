HM receives ambassadors’ credentials

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received separately at Al Barakah Palace on Thursday credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors:

Manabile Shogole, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, accredited to the Sultanate.

Abdallah Abasi Kilima, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr John Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania, accredited to the Sultanate.

Thomas Friedrich, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany, accredited to the Sultanate.

Dmitry Dugadkin, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, accredited to the Sultanate.

Anwar Abdul Halimov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, accredited to the Sultanate.

Suwat Kaewsook, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, accredited to the Sultanate.

Qadam Shah Shahim, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of the leaders of their respective countries along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their respective countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes.

His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of Interior, the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan.

— ONA

