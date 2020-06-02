HM presides over Supreme Committee meeting 

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik presided over a meeting of the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic at Bait Al Barakh on Tuesday.

At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty commended the huge efforts being made by the government to fight the pandemic, expressing his satisfaction over the role of the Supreme Committee and the measures it had taken during the previous period.

His Majesty appreciated the efforts made by all, particularly the health workers, the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Oman Police, and the security services in various locations as well as the rest of the state departments, the private sector and citizens and expatriates.

His Majesty praised the media for its efforts in spreading awareness, commending all initiatives that contribute to the national efforts in handling the pandemic.

His Majesty stressed that the highest aim since the start of the pandemic was to protect all those residing on the Sultanate’s land and ensure that the state continues to function and to perform its duties while reducing the implications resulting from the new situation on all sectors and protecting the Sultanate’s economy while ensuring sustainability of the private sector with minimal losses.

His Majesty noted that in view of the persistent situation and due to the lack of a suitable medicine for the coronavirus thus far, it has become important to gradually cope with the new situation which cannot be attained unless all the society members work together in solidarity by complying to the preventive and precautionary guidelines and following awareness bulletins published in the media. His Majesty affirmed that the government is continuing to fight the pandemic and utilizing its entire capacity for that objective.

Based on his follow-up to the situation, His Majesty has ordered the establishment of a new central public health laboratory to the best and most advanced technical standards to meet the requirements in various circumstances.

At the end of the meeting, His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the entire humanity from all pandemics, wishing the patients a speedy recovery and prying for mercy to the departed souls. — ONA