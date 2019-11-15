HM presides over cabinet meeting

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Bait Al Barakah. At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan gave thanks and praise to the Almighty Allah for the bounties He has bestowed on Oman praying to Almighty Allah to perpetuate these bounties on Oman and its citizens.

Then, His Majesty reviewed a number of issues on the domestic, regional and international levels. On the domestic front, His Majesty expressed his satisfaction over the efforts that have led to sustaining the Sultanate’s comprehensive development and attaining economic stability through the diversification of income sources and encouraging and supporting all economic sectors towards achieving fiscal balance in order to successfully handle the requirements of each of the Sultanate’s development stages.

Reviewing the regional and international issues, His Majesty affirmed the Sultanate’s continued keenness on fostering constructive dialogue, understanding and cooperation among nations for the sake of solving all issues by peaceful means and in a manner that enables the peoples to carry on with their development pathways amid stable and secure atmosphere.

His Majesty expressed his optimism over the efforts being exerted to achieve peace in the region.

At the end of the meeting, His Majesty gave his wise directives for providing suitable conditions to boost the performance at all levels. His Majesty wished everyone success in all that would bring prosperity to the nation and its sincere people. — ONA