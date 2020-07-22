Main 

HM phones Kuwait Crown Prince to enquire after Emir’s health

Oman Observer
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Wednesday made a phone call to Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait to inquire after the health of Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, after the surgical operation the Emir underwent recently.

During the telephonic conversation, ‫ His‬Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere wishes of good health and a long life for Shaikh Sabah so that he could continue his wise leadership of Kuwaiti people and achieve their aspirations for welfare and progress.

Shaikh Nawaf thanked His Majesty Sultan Haitham and valued his kind initiative, wishing him good health, happiness and a long life.  He wished the Omani people further progress and prosperity under His Majesty the Sultan’s leadership. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7341 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Terror in Turin as stampede leaves 1,500 injured

Oman Observer Comments Off on Terror in Turin as stampede leaves 1,500 injured

Foundation laid for $365m Philex Pharma at SFZ

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Foundation laid for $365m Philex Pharma at SFZ

Sports Ministry honours galaxy of Oman sportspersons

Haridev Pushparaj Comments Off on Sports Ministry honours galaxy of Oman sportspersons