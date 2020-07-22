HM phones Kuwait Crown Prince to enquire after Emir’s health

During the telephonic conversation, ‫ His‬Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere wishes of good health and a long life for Shaikh Sabah so that he could continue his wise leadership of Kuwaiti people and achieve their aspirations for welfare and progress.

Shaikh Nawaf thanked His Majesty Sultan Haitham and valued his kind initiative, wishing him good health, happiness and a long life. He wished the Omani people further progress and prosperity under His Majesty the Sultan’s leadership. –ONA