HM orders interest-free loans for entrepreneurs

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issues Royal Orders to ratify an emergency interest-free loan for the categories highly affected by the pandemic in accordance with rules and regulations set by the Supreme Committee.

The categories are both entrepreneurs (both men and women), especially the holders of the Riyada card, SMEs, and those who work for their own business and also beneficiaries of the Oman Development Bank loans and Al Rafd Fund.