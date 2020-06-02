HM orders establishment of a new central laboratory

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik presided over a meeting of the Supreme Committee charged with examining the mechanism for dealing with developments resulting from the spread of coronavirus.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Majesty praised the great efforts made by the government in containing the pandemic and expressed his complete satisfaction with the role of the Supreme Committee over the past period.

His Majesty also appreciated the efforts of everyone in this regard, especially health workers, the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Oman Police, security services in various locations, various state institutions, both public and private sectors, and citizens and residents.

His Majesty hailed efforts made by different media platforms and all those involved in the national effort to deal with this pandemic.

His Majesty the Sultan emphasized that the main goal is to protect all citizens and residents, minimizing the impact of the new situations on all sectors, protect the Omani economy and ensure the continuity of the private sector with minimal damage.

His Majesty indicated that due to the persistence of this situation, and the lack of adequate treatment for this virus until now, it has become important to coexist and adapt to these new situations gradually, which is only achieved by the solidarity of all members of the society. As all should follow all the necessary precautions and preventive measures.

HM asserted that the Sultanate is continuing to confront the pandemic and harnessing its capabilities to do so.

His Majesty ordered the establishment of a new central laboratory for public health aimed at keeping pace with technological development and the requirements required in any circumstance.

At the end of the meeting, His Majesty prays to Almighty to protect all human beings from all pandemics, and to grant speedy recovery to the patients. ONA