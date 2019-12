Muscat: The Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement on Saturday. The statement reads as follows: “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos will leave for the Kingdom of Belgium on Saturday for some medical check up that will take a limited period. May the Almighty Allah protect His Majesty the Sultan and guard him in His divine care, as a source of inspiration and guidance for his loyal people, of which they are so very proud”. — ONA

